This is the cheapest gas in Show Low right now
(SHOW LOW, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Show Low, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 480 E Deuce Of Clubs, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$2.97
|card
card$3.13
$3.33
$3.53
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.23
$3.43
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.51
$3.74
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.51
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.44
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.