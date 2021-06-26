This is the cheapest gas in Show Low right now

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Show Low, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 480 E Deuce Of Clubs, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Splash & Dash 261 N White Mountain Rd , Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.07

Maverik 901 Penrod Road, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.15

Circle K 1600 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.51 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

Circle K 500 N Clark Rd, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.51 $ 3.79 $ --

Circle K 5250 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Speedway 1981 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.