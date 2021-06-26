Sandpoint gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

(SANDPOINT, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Sandpoint, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

76 at 31076 Id-200 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 402 N 5Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.35.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76 31076 Id-200 E, Ponderay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 4.03 $ 3.34

Conoco 477000 Us-95, Ponderay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Conoco 468810 Us-95, Sagle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.38 $ 3.64 $ 3.34

Co-Op 125 Tibbets Dr, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 4.00 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.