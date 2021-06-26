Barre gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.11 per gallon
(BARRE, VT) Gas prices vary across in the Barre area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 366 E Montpelier Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Barre area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.56
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.25
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.