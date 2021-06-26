Barre gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.11 per gallon

(BARRE, VT) Gas prices vary across in the Barre area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 366 E Montpelier Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Barre area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 366 E Montpelier Rd, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ 3.14

Valero 2915 Us-2, East Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.58 $ --

CITGO 15 Berlin St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 3 Berlin St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Sunoco 475 N Main St, Barre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 1578 Us-302, Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.