Sturgeon Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Sturgeon Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Shell at 211 Michigan St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1130 Green Bay Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sturgeon Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 211 Michigan St , Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 1767 Egg Harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 7513 State Highway 42 57, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.