Greenfield gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GREENFIELD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Greenfield, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 145 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 202 El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.24 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 145 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.85 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 3.97

ARCO 359 Walnut Ave, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.