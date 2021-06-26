Cancel
Artesia, NM

Where's the cheapest gas in Artesia?

Posted by 
Artesia Journal
14 days ago
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYX6F_0ag2BBtS00

(ARTESIA, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Artesia area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Alon at 1910 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 800 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon

1910 W Main St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.05

Alon

1603 N 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

Chevron

1302 S 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Artesia Journal

Artesia Journal

Artesia, NM
