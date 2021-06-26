Where's the cheapest gas in Artesia?
(ARTESIA, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Artesia area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.
Alon at 1910 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 800 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.