Where's the cheapest gas in Artesia?

(ARTESIA, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Artesia area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Alon at 1910 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 800 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 1910 W Main St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Alon 1603 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Chevron 1302 S 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.