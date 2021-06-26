Burley gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.09 per gallon

(BURLEY, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Burley, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.28 at Shell at 544 N Overland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 260 Centennial Dr, Heyburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.62 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.62

Sinclair 326 S Id-24, Heyburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.