Burley gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.09 per gallon
(BURLEY, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Burley, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.28 at Shell at 544 N Overland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.62
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.