Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hibbing

(HIBBING, MN) According to Hibbing gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 1135 E 37Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 403 W Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1135 E 37Th St, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 403 W Lake St, Chisholm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Freedom 3017 1St Ave, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lucky Seven General Store 3917 1St Ave, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Freedom 100 Lake St W, Chisholm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.