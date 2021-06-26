Save $0.09 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Escanaba

(ESCANABA, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Escanaba, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

Admiral at 720 N Lincoln Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4203 Us2-41, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Admiral 720 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ --

Eco Fuel 2300 Ludington St, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.17

The Store 901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.17

Meijer 2600 3Rd Ave N, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.