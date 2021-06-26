Where's the cheapest gas in Hazard?
(HAZARD, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Hazard, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 1 Justice Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 108 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.