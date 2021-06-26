Where's the cheapest gas in Hazard?

(HAZARD, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Hazard, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1 Justice Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 108 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1 Justice Dr, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.09

Gas 'N Go 50 Morton Blvd, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ --

Marathon 1416 E Main St, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.