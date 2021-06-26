Where's the cheapest gas in Okmulgee?
(OKMULGEE, OK) According to Okmulgee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 303 S Wood Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Independent at 809 S Wood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Okmulgee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.59 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$2.99
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.50
$2.80
$3.10
$3.24
|card
card$2.49
$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$2.99
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.79
$3.09
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$2.99
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.81
$3.08
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.