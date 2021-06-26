Where's the cheapest gas in Okmulgee?

(OKMULGEE, OK) According to Okmulgee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 303 S Wood Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Independent at 809 S Wood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Okmulgee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.59 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 303 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 1300 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.50 $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29

Circle K 1220 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 1750 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.87

Circle K 1201 W 4Th St, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 2.89

Shell 2800 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.81 $ 3.08 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.