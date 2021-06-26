Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bolivar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Bolivar, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 328 E Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 328 E Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 328 E Broadway St, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ --

MFA 304 S Main St , Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

Wood's Express 804 S Springfield Ave , Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1602 E Broadway St, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Conoco 1301 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1913 W Broadway St, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.