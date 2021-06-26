Marble Falls gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MARBLE FALLS, TX) According to Marble Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 1503 W Fm-1431 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1710 N Us-281, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marble Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.11
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$2.92
$3.22
$2.82
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.