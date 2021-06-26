Marble Falls gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) According to Marble Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 1503 W Fm-1431 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1710 N Us-281, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marble Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1503 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Murphy USA 2612 Us-281 N, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.77

Stripes 3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 2.82 card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.82

Valero 808 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Valero 1703 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.33 $ --

Jet Stop 7000 W Fm-1431, Granite Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.