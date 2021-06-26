Columbia gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLUMBIA, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.54
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.