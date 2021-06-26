Columbia gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLUMBIA, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 519 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.89

Shell 626 Us-98 E, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1475 Us-98 E, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.