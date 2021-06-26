Moberly gas at $2.68 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MOBERLY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Moberly area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1303 Us-24 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Bratchers Fuel at 221 S Morley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moberly area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1303 Us-24 E, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 2.68 $ --

MFA 1352 Us-24 E , Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.