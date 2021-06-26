Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hudson

(HUDSON, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Hudson, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 712 Columbia St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Cumberland Farms at Us-9, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 712 Columbia St, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 6 Green St, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Valero 124 Fairview Ave, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.89 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 2.89

Valero 1122 Ny-23, Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.24

CITGO 166 Fairview Ave, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ --

Gulf 178 Fairview Ave , Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.