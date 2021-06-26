Cleveland gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CLEVELAND, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Cleveland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Shell at 309 E Sunflower Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 714 N Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.67 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.72

Murphy USA 710 N Davis Dr Suite W, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.80

Vowell's 207 N Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ -- $ --

Double Quick 1000 S Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ --

Midwest 303 N Bayou Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Kroger 602 N Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.