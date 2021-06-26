Cleveland gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CLEVELAND, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Cleveland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Shell at 309 E Sunflower Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$2.67
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.