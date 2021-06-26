Here’s the cheapest gas in Scottsbluff Saturday
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Scottsbluff, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at WTT at 822 S Beltline Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scottsbluff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.80
$3.01
$3.11
$--
|card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.24
$--
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$2.99
$3.09
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.