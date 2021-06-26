Here’s the cheapest gas in Scottsbluff Saturday

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Scottsbluff, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at WTT at 822 S Beltline Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scottsbluff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cheema's Gas & Liquor 2002 Ave I, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ 3.01 $ 3.11 $ -- card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.16 $ --

Sinclair 801 Country Club Rd, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 506 W 27Th St, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.24 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Thrifty's Gas & Liquor 2055 10Th St, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.