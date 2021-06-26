This is the cheapest gas in Kittanning right now

(KITTANNING, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Kittanning area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, American Oil at 1913 Us-422 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 200 N Mckean St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kittanning area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

American Oil 1913 Us-422, Worthington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ --

Jiffy Mini Mart 15137 Us-422, Worthington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.