Where's the cheapest gas in Farmville?
(FARMVILLE, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Farmville area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 1804 Peery Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 211 E Third St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Farmville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.08
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.47
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.41
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.