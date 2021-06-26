Where's the cheapest gas in Farmville?

(FARMVILLE, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Farmville area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1804 Peery Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 211 E Third St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Farmville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1804 Peery Dr, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Valero 401 W Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Sheetz 2016 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Valero 1999 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.