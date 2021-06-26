Where's the cheapest gas in La Follette?

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the La Follette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Big Creek Market at 105 E Beech St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.94

Weigel's 2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.23 $ 3.25 $ 3.05

Gas 'N Go 2500 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ --

Marathon 2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Marathon 708 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.