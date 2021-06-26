Williston gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WILLISTON, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Williston, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

M & H at 201 1St Ave W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1201 E Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

M & H 201 1St Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 209 Washington Ave, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

ARCO 3014 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Holiday 118 Chandler Blvd, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.