Williston gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(WILLISTON, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Williston, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
M & H at 201 1St Ave W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1201 E Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$2.99
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.