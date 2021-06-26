Mitchell gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.12 per gallon

(MITCHELL, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Mitchell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

Easy Come Easy Go at 316 W 5Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1000 S Burr St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Easy Come Easy Go 316 W 5Th Ave, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.12 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Casey's 100 S Main St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Freedom 512 S Sanborn Blvd, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

M & H 201 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

County Fair Food & Fuel 1012 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.99

Clark 520 E Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.