Fergus Falls gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Fergus Falls area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fleet Farm at 2002 W Lincoln Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to ARCO at 1810 E Fir Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fleet Farm 2002 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 305 S Union Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.08 $ 3.49 $ --

M & H 204 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 625 E Vernon Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Casey's 1232 N Union Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

ARCO 1425 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.