Silver City, NM

Where's the cheapest gas in Silver City?

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 14 days ago
(SILVER CITY, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Silver City area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 123 W 12Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Alon at 123 W 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon

123 W 12Th St, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Chevron

2 S Ridge Rd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

915 Silver Heights Blvd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2372 Us-180 E, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Chevron

3 Rio De Arenas Rd , Arenas Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
