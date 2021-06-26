Where's the cheapest gas in Silver City?

(SILVER CITY, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Silver City area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 123 W 12Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Alon at 123 W 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 123 W 12Th St, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 2 S Ridge Rd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 915 Silver Heights Blvd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2372 Us-180 E, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 3 Rio De Arenas Rd , Arenas Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.