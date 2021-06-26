Cancel
Kaufman, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Kaufman?

Posted by 
Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIvxb_0ag2AkU800

(KAUFMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Kaufman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

Jonathan's Shop & Save at 801 S Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 5473 W Us-175, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Jonathan's Shop & Save

801 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$2.88
$3.08
$--

Circle K

2201 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Valero

2220 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Brookshire's

2235 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

76

1107 E Mulberry St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Post Oak Bend Grocery

3688 Fm-987, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman, TX
16
Followers
55
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

