Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yankton area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

Shell at 3708 W 8Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 2110 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yankton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 3708 W 8Th St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1000 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 801 Burleigh St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 2300 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.