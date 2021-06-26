Where's the cheapest gas in Manchester?

(MANCHESTER, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manchester area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at Us-421. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CMR Quick Stop at 35 Ky-80, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manchester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon Us-421, Garrard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Alvin's Get-R-Kwik 4363 S Us-421, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2361 S Us-421, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.