Manchester, KY

Where's the cheapest gas in Manchester?

Manchester Today
14 days ago
 14 days ago
(MANCHESTER, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manchester area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at Us-421. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CMR Quick Stop at 35 Ky-80, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manchester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

Us-421, Garrard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Alvin's Get-R-Kwik

4363 S Us-421, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2361 S Us-421, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

