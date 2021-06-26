Where's the cheapest gas in Manchester?
(MANCHESTER, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manchester area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at Us-421. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CMR Quick Stop at 35 Ky-80, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manchester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.