Where's the cheapest gas in Ontario?

(ONTARIO, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ontario area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 653 E Idaho Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 324 E Idaho Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.45.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 653 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.59 $ 3.83 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.76 $ 4.01 $ 3.67

Love's Travel Stop 1041 Nw Washington Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.98 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ 3.98 $ 3.96

Cenex 514 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.47

Maverik 500 North Whitley, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.45

Sinclair 820 Nw 16Th St, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Shell 301 N Whitley Dr, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.