Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bellefontaine
(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) According to Bellefontaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 600 E Sandusky Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 200 E Sandusky Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellefontaine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.57
$3.35
|card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.53
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.