Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) According to Bellefontaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 600 E Sandusky Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 200 E Sandusky Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellefontaine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 600 E Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Murphy USA 200 Gunntown Rd, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.