This is the cheapest gas in Connellsville right now

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Connellsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 225 Memorial Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Connellsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedy Meedy's 1697 University Dr, Dunbar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.