Riverton gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RIVERTON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Riverton area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 789 Smoke & Casino at 10367 Wy-789, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 1157 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37 card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Maverik 1604 W. Main, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.44

Loaf 'N Jug 305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith's 1050 W Main St, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ -- $ --

Exxon 203 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2150 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.