Riverton gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(RIVERTON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Riverton area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 789 Smoke & Casino at 10367 Wy-789, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.37
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.37
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.35
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.