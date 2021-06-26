Here’s the cheapest gas in Coalinga Saturday
(COALINGA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Coalinga area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 307 W Elm Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Coalinga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79
|card
card$3.81
$3.91
$4.01
$3.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.