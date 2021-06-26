Here’s the cheapest gas in Coalinga Saturday

(COALINGA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Coalinga area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 307 W Elm Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Coalinga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 296 E Elm Ave, Coalinga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 3.91

Jiffy Food 702 E Elm Ave, Coalinga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.