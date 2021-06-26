Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gaylord

(GAYLORD, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Gaylord area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 620 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1025 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Holiday 620 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.35 $ 3.68 $ --

Speedway 730 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Family Fare 835 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Murphy USA 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Meijer 250 Meijer Dr, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Mobil 3400 W Mi-32 , Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.