Here’s the cheapest gas in Sault Sainte Marie Saturday

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Sault Sainte Marie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $138.71 per gallon.

Marathon at 210 E Spruce St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 266 Korah Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $141.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $92.05.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 210 E Spruce St, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 819 E Easterday Ave, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 901 W Easterday Ave, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Krist 2400 Ashmun St, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Holiday 942 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 1058 W Easterday Ave, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.