Where's the cheapest gas in Safford?
(SAFFORD, AZ) According to Safford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1542 E Us-70 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 105 E Us-70, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Safford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.31
$3.59
$3.03
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.