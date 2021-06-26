Where's the cheapest gas in Safford?

(SAFFORD, AZ) According to Safford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1542 E Us-70 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 105 E Us-70, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Safford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1542 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Jo Bi's Market 4520 S Us-191, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.