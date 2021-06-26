Great Bend gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(GREAT BEND, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great Bend area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 131510Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.09
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.