Great Bend gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GREAT BEND, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great Bend area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 131510Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Country Store 1221 10Th St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Phillips 66 1000 Main St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 2334 Main St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.