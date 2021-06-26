Marianna gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon

(MARIANNA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marianna area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, McCoy's Food Mart at 2823 S Jefferson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to TA Travel Center at 2112 Highway 71, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marianna area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

McCoy's Food Mart 2823 S Jefferson St, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 4255 South St, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2999 Jefferson St, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2253 Fl-71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.