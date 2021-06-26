Marianna gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon
(MARIANNA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marianna area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, McCoy's Food Mart at 2823 S Jefferson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to TA Travel Center at 2112 Highway 71, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marianna area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.