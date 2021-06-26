Where's the cheapest gas in The Dalles?

(THE DALLES, OR) Depending on where you fill up in The Dalles, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Safeway at 540 Mt Hood St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.46.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Safeway 540 Mt Hood St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.61 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.55 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Sinclair 801 E 3Rd St, Oregon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 301 W 3Rd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Fred Meyer 540 Cherry Heights Rd, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

West Second Food Mart 1433 W 2Nd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.