Here’s the cheapest gas in Sturgis Saturday

(STURGIS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Sturgis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon.

Speedway at 600 S Centerville Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 126 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sturgis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 600 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.15

Meijer 1174 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.13

Murphy USA 1450 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.15

Sunoco 704 W Chicago Rd, Michigan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.16

Marathon 64885 Mi-66, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.53 $ --

Marathon 1640 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.