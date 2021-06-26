Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Andalusia area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1997 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Expy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 303 W Bypass, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1997 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Expy, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.91

Gitty Up-N-Go 1108 Sanford Rd, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ --

Inland 11183 Us-84, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Marathon 500 West Bypass, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenergy 13759 Brooklyn Rd, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Marathon 23639 Al-55, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.