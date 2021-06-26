Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chickasha

(CHICKASHA, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chickasha area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2901 Us-62. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.01 at Conoco at 5550 E Ok-19 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 2901 Us-62, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2027 S 1St St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 2.97

Circle K 2801 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 87 Mile I-44, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.81 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.85

Conoco 3505 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.