This is the cheapest gas in Clanton right now

(CLANTON, AL) According to Clanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Suzy Q's at 402 Lay Dam Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2131 7Th St S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Suzy Q's 402 Lay Dam Hwy, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1411 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.71 $ --

Town-N-Kountry 1707 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Quick Stop 3504 7Th St N, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 300 Arby Dr, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.