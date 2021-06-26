Beeville gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BEEVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Beeville, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 500 E Fm-351. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 1720 E Houston St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 500 E Fm-351, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Valero 1510 N Saint Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2501 N St Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.77

Stripes 1620 Fm-351 E, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.