Shippensburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) According to Shippensburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 92 W King St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Turkey Hill at 209 W King St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippensburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 92 W King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.