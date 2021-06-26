Save up to $0.33 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Natchitoches

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Natchitoches area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shop Rite at 247 Keyser Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Texaco at 97 South Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shop Rite 247 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ --

Murphy USA 925 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ --

Brookshire's 5696 La-1 Byp, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ --

RaceWay 5105 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

French Market Express 5109 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Exxon 917 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.