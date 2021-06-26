Here’s the cheapest gas in Rock Springs Saturday

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Rock Springs, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Gasamat at 320 Elk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2506 Foothill Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.30 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gasamat 320 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.70 $ --

Chevron 1620 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.45

Conoco 1704 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.45

Smith's 2558 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Sinclair 1652 9Th St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Loaf 'N Jug 3036 College Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.