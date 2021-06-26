Here’s the cheapest gas in Rock Springs Saturday
(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Rock Springs, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Gasamat at 320 Elk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2506 Foothill Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.30 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.44
$3.70
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.85
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.47
$3.67
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.57
$3.97
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.