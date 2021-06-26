Where's the cheapest gas in Meadville?

(MEADVILLE, PA) According to Meadville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 16401 Harmonsburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 471 North St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 16401 Harmonsburg Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.51

All American 18136 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.