Georgetown gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GEORGETOWN, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Georgetown area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Ice House at 330 N Fraser St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 238 N Fraser St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Georgetown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

The Ice House 330 N Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Money Saver 1804 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Sunoco 1729 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Gene's Country Store 3630 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Winyah One Stop 4201 Highmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Francis Marion Convenience 3075 N Fraser St , Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.