Georgetown gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(GEORGETOWN, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Georgetown area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Ice House at 330 N Fraser St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 238 N Fraser St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Georgetown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$3.33
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.