Emporia gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(EMPORIA, KS) According to Emporia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Finish Line at 423 W 6Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at Kansas Tpke, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Emporia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.38
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.