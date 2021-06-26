Emporia gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(EMPORIA, KS) According to Emporia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Finish Line at 423 W 6Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at Kansas Tpke, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Emporia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Finish Line 423 W 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

BP 202 E 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2102 W Us Highway 50, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ --

Phillips 66 2000 Industrial Rd, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ --

Casey's 3184 W Hwy 50, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.